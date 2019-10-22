Fire Burning on Camp Pendleton Poses No Threat, Officials Say

A fire burning on base at Camp Pendleton is producing smoke visible from various parts of the county, but officials say it poses no threat.

The "Oak Fire" was burning near the camp's Naval Weapons area and was expected to produce smoke for at least the remainder of the day, Camp Pendleton officials said.

Cal Fire estimated the fire at 20 acres as of 5 p.m. Cal Fire sent air tankers, helicopters, heavy equipment and crews to assist.

No other information was available.

The majority of San Diego County was under a heat advisory Tuesday, on what was expected to be the hottest day of the week.

A heat advisory was in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the mountains, deserts and inland valleys, including the cities of Vista, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.