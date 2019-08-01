Caliente Fire Evacuation and Road Closures Information

Authorities have closed roads and evacuated homes, businesses and schools in Otay Mesa as firefighters work to extinguish the Caliente Fire that firefighters say has the potential to grow to 400 acres.

As of 4 p.m. San Diego police were issuing mandatory evacuations for homes and businesses south of St. Andrews Avenue, west of La Media Road, east of Cactus Drive, and north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

SDPD said southbound traffic on La Media Road was closed, as was the Britannia Boulevard off-ramp from Interstate 905. Southbound traffic on Britannia and La Media from I-905 was closed, and north and southbound traffic to the Cross Border Xpress terminal awas also closed.

Southwestern College closed its Higher Education Center at the Otay Mesa Campus and said classes were cancelled for the rest of the day.

