CBP Arrests 19 Individuals Suspected of Crossing Illegally into U.S.

More than a dozen people suspected of entering illegally into the United States from Mexico have been taken into custody Sunday morning, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Just after 11 a.m. CBP officers saw multiple people load into a blue Chevrolet 1500 near the U.S. and Mexico border in Imperial Beach.

Officials then followed the car and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled heading towards San Ysidro.

The pick-up truck while fleeing, started to lose air in one of its front tires causing the vehicle to crash with two other vehicles. The suspects truck then became disabled near the intersection of Smythe Road and Beyer Boulevard.

Officials said 16 undocumented immigrants were inside the pick-up truck, they were taken into custody along with the driver.

Officials said three other people were arrested near Smugglers Gulch in Imperial Beach in connection to this smuggling event.

A total of 19 individuals were taken to nearby Border Patrol Station for processing. The migrants were Guatemalan, Colombian and Mexican citizens.

Officials said the driver, a U.S. citizen, will be charged with human smuggling.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

