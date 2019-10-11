Brush Fire Sparks Next to Homes Near Mt. Miguel

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke to fire officials about how the residents threatened by the fire helped themselves. (Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019)

A small brush fire that sparked behind homes at the base of Mount Miguel near Eastlake in Chula Vista forced evacuations, Friday afternoon.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. in open space behind houses on Agua Vista Drive, Cal Fire said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents on the 400 Block of Agua Vista Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

A Chula vista Fire Department helicopter was filled up at Lower Otay Lake and made water drops over the fire.

CVFD said several homes were threatened but firefighters managed to stop the fire around 5:30 p.m. The fire burned 30 acres.

Fire officials credited fire-smart residents for protecting themselves, and their homes, from the flames with defensible space.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect Friday for the inland valleys, foothills, and mountains, which cautioned the combination of gusty Santa Ana winds, hot temperatures and low humidity had the potential to rapidly spread any fire that sparks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Brush Fire Sparks Behind Homes in Chula Vista