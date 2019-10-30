Fire Burning at Base of Otay Mountain, Just South of Border

A brush fire sparked Wednesday night just south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cal Fire said the fire was burning near the base of Otay Mountain south of the border, but said crews would remain on scene in case it moved north.

As of around 11:15 p.m. Cal Fire reported the fire was 5 acres and entirely within Mexico.

The fire was first reported by Border Patrol at around 10:15 p.m.

The fire broke out amid a Red Flag Warning that wasn't set to expire until 6 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was available.

