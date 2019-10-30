Brush Fire Sparks Along I-805 Near Bonita Road - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Sparks Along I-805 Near Bonita Road

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    Multiple agencies are battling a brush fire burning along Interstate 805 near State Route 54 and Bonita Road.

    The Chula Vista Fire Department said the fire was burning close to the I-805/State Route 54 interchange, as well as the Plaza Bonita Mall.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and North County Fire Protection District are assisting CVFD.

    The fire broke out amid a Red Flag Warning that wasn't set to expire until 6 p.m. Thursday.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

