Big Cleanup At San Diego Riverbed On Wednesday

At similar riverbed cleanups earlier this year, workers removed 66 tons of trash.

By NBC 7 Staff

    A big cleanup to clear waste and debris at the San Diego riverbed will get underway this morning.

    Neighbors said homeless encampments have created concerns over pollution and fires sparking.

    They point to the area on Friars Road, east of Santo Road, as one of the most polluted areas in the riverbed.

    San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman and representatives of the San Diego River Park Foundation will lead Wednesday’s cleanup.

    The mayor has also ordered crews to conduct abatements along the riverbed twice a week.

    At similar riverbed cleanups earlier this year, workers removed 66 tons of trash. 

    Firefighters said fires at homeless encampments can easily burn out of control, especially during red flag warnings.


