Spring Valley Woman Killed, Husband Missing In Hawaii Outing

A Spring Valley woman was killed, and her husband is missing, after the couple went on a river outing on the big island Hawaii over the weekend.

Police said 62 year-old Gladys Novinger fell into the water Saturday while crossing the Wailuku River above "Rainbow Falls."

She was found in the pool below the falls and was airlifted to Hilo Medical Center where she died.

Rescuers will resume their search today for her husband, 61 year-old George Novinger.

Heavy rain and flash flooding forced rescuers to suspend their search yesterday.

The Novingers own Vineyard Hacienda in Spring Valley.

Gladys Novinger helped to found the House of Peru, which is in the process of having its own international cottage built in Balboa Park.

George Novinger recently retired as a diplomat for the U.S. State Department's Foreign Service.

No other information was available.

