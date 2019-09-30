Body Found 'Cold to the Touch' in Imperial Beach Home

A man's body was "cold to the touch" when it was found inside a home on 14th Street in Imperial Beach Monday afternoon.

A neighbor told the San Diego County Sheriff's Department they found the man at around 4 p.m. with an apparent gun shot wound to the stomach. The neighbor told deputies the body was "cold to the touch" when it was found.

The neighbor who found the body lives across the street from the vicitm. The notived the victim's door was open and thought it was strange, so they walked inside, another neighbor said.

The body was discovered inside a home at 1150 14th Street south of Imperial Beach Boulevard.

No other information was available.

