Apartment Fire in La Jolla Sends Heavy Black Smoke into Air

An apartment fire was reported in La Jolla Friday, sending heavy black smoke into the air.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m., by the San Diego Fire Department, at 1205 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla.

Fire crews responded to the scene and as of 5:20 p.m. the fire was put out, according to the Battalion Chief at the scene.

Officials reported that it appeared as part of the building is under constuction, while part of the building is being inhabited.

There are medics on-scene as well as search and rescue.

No other information was available.

