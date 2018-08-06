The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is collaborating with Waze Carpool to offer free rides for any San Diego military base workers.

“We are excited to partner with Waze Carpool to ease traffic congestion, help the environment, and give our servicemembers free rides to and from work,” said SANDAG Chair Terry Sinnott.

The app will give free rides to these bases for one month.

August: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Naval Base San Diego

September: Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

October: Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado

November: Naval Base Point Loma and U.S. Coast Guard

No promotional codes are required.

If a ride begins or ends at one of these locations during the promotion, it will automatically become free on Waze Carpool.

For those offering to drive carpools, Waze will pay $0.54 per mile for gas.

Carpoolers may use HOV and Express Lanes, Park and Ride lots, and are eligible for the Guaranteed Ride Home program.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the nation, SANDAG said.