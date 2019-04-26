SANDAG Unveils '5 Big Moves' to Transform SD's Transportation

SANDAG staff unveiled what it calls "5 Big Moves" to improve transportation in the county on Friday, but the plans were immediately met with concerns from some of the agency’s board members.

Here are the five moves SANDAG says will build a world class transportation system for the San Diego region:

1. Complete Corridors – The backbone of a complete transportation system that leverages technology, pricing and connectivity to repurpose how both highways and local roads are used.

2. Transit Leap – A complete network of high-capacity, high-speed, and high-frequency transit services that incorporate new transit modes and improves existing services.

3. Mobility Hubs – Places of connectivity where a variety of travel options converge to deliver seamless travel experience.

4. Flexible Fleets – On-demand, shared, electric vehicles that connect to transit and travel between Mobility Hubs along the network of Complete Corridors.

5. Next OS – The “brain” of the transportation system. An integrated platform that will make all of the strategies work together.

“It’s time to do things differently. It’s time to put forth a plan and a vision that does not just rely on old technologies and the way things were done 20 years ago,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The SANDAG board is made up of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government. They’re hoping to have a finalized plan by November.

“We need to find the right balance to make our freeways work better, transit work better, and improve our quality of life,” said Poway Mayor and SANDAG Chairman, Steve Vaus.

“This gives us an opportunity to really explore a different way of moving that we haven’t had before,” said Carlsbad Councilmember Cori Schumacher.

But there is also concern among SANDAG board members. There still is no plan to pay for the transportation change. One proposal being considered would take money away from already planned freeway expansion projects.

“We’re talking about a bold new vision, that’s great. But at some point, we’re going to have to find out where that cost comes from and if that’s coming from the (highways) 67, or the 52, or the 78, I’m going to be opposed to that,” said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

“When you go out more suburban or rural, it doesn’t work. In Santee, I’ve got a lot of problems on Highway 52. I haven’t been able to count on SANDAG to get the job done,” Santee Mayor John Minto said.

And others are worried about SANDAG’s credibility, since 15 projects promised to taxpayers have yet to be started or funded.

“That’s why I’m here fighting today to make sure we keep our promises from the past. I think that’s very important, particularly for the integrity of the voters,” said County Supervisor Jim Desmond.