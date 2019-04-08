SANDAG Schedule Shift Allows Worker Flex Time - NBC 7 San Diego
SANDAG Schedule Shift Allows Worker Flex Time

By City News Service

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    The San Diego Association of Governments will shift to a compressed weekly work schedule in an effort to decrease vehicle emissions and give employees more flexibility.

    The offices will be closed to the public every other Monday beginning April 8.

    Agency officials say this will allow employees an extra day off with the traditional 80-hour, 10-day work schedule changed to 80 hours over nine days.

    Studies have shown that compressed work schedules boost employee morale and productivity while also reducing operational costs and employee turnover.

