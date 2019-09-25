SANDAG's Airport Transit Project Proposals

An image San Diego International Airport, known to locals as Lindbergh Field.

San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) unveiled plans on Wednesday to connect mass transit from San Diego International Airport to the rest of the county.

On December 7, 2018, the SANDAG Board of Directors established the airport Connectivity Subcommittee to lead discussions to explore options for improved connections to Lindbergh Field.

Over the past nine months, the subcommittee met, and four concepts were developed.

The first concept includes a one-mile tunnel with an automated people mover that will connect Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) on Pacific Highway to the airport.

The second concept describes an elevated route along the Pacific Highway that will also feature an automated people mover and includes a stop at the airport's rental car center.

The third concept illustrates a Central Mobility Hub at a planned Intermodal Transit Center with multiple connections and stops including a stop to a planned development at Harbor Island's East Basin.

And the last option will include an extension of the trolley system to Lindbergh Field that will include a stop at Harbor Island's East Basin.

The goal of these concepts is to provide accessible public transit to and from the airport. They will range between $1 to $5 billion.

SANDAG's CEO said the county would benefit from this, no matter the cost.

"Go bold go big or go home that's my message to the region. Cheap and easy doesn't cut it because a few years from now you're going to start thinking how we're going to solve the problem, let's do it right," said SANDAG CEO Hassan Ikhrata.

These concepts are at their preliminary stages.

SANDAG leaders are scheduled to meet again on Friday to further discuss and narrow down a plan.