A handful of San Diego flights were experiencing delays Monday as a computer issue affecting several airlines led to more than 600 delayed flights across the country.

Airlines affected by the outage included Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

By 5:30 a.m., nine flights arriving or departing from San Diego International Airport (SAN) were experiencing delays, according to the airport's flight tracker.

All but one of the delayed San Diego flights were with airlines reportedly experiencing computer issues though it was not immediately clear how many were due to the outage. The majority of the flights affected were with Southwest.

Across the country, more than 650 flights were delayed, including one third of flights at airports in New York City, Boston, and Washington, D.C., as well as Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, according to FlightAware's MiseryMap.

The FAA said in a statement that an AeroData computer program that helps airlines plan flights' weight and balance was "experiencing issues."

Southwest Airlines said an issue with a vendor that "services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning."

American Airlines and Delta also referenced a technology issue that was affecting their flights and causing delays.

No other information was available.

