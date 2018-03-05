A memorial has been dedicated to a Grossmont High School student who inspired his community while battling cancer.



Ryan Wilcox, who battled cancer throughout his time at Grossmont HS, has been honored with a memorial bench.

His parents said their hearts were "truly touched and filled with overwhelming gratitude knowing how much our son is loved and remembered. This means everything to us."

This image was taken on Feb. 28 during the official dedication of Ryan Wilcox's memorial bench at Grossmont High School.

Photo credit: Team Ryan

Wilcox, whose birthday was Saturday, made headlines when his classmates posted a plea on Facebook to get the attention of his favorite superheroes from the "Captain America" films.

Ryan received a surprise visit from Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, who portray, in order, Captain America, Iron Man and Pepper Potts.

Hey @robertdowneyjr and #chrisevans, want to take a road trip? I will drive you guys down. #Repost @hizrarejwl with @repostapp. ・・・ This is Ryan Wilcox, he's an 18 year old guy from San Diego battling cancer and he absolutely LOVES Captain America and the Avengers and what we want for Ryan if possible is to meet the actors and actresses of the Avengers, especially Chris Evans who plays Captain America. He isnt doing too well and this would be a major way to boost his spirits and quite frankly be the best moment of his life if he literally got to meet his hero! Please share this to help get the attention of Chris, Robert, Scarlett, and the rest of the Avengers cast and try to make his dream come true! ‪#chrisevans #avengers #makeawish A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 7, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

The high school's student body rallied in honor of her Wilcox in May 2016.

During that rally, students dressed up in Captain America garb and held a banner that read: "#RyanStrong".

"Being in that gym that day, surrounding by all of that love, it was powerful," said Amy Wilcox.

She said she hopes when someone sits on the bench they are inspired by her son's story.

Wilcox died on Sept. 3, 2016, at the age of 18.

His family asks anyone who wants to honor Ryan and his spirit, donate to the RyanStrong Scholarship fund.



