Ryan Looney Leaves Point Loma for Idaho State

On the heels of the most successful season in program history, Point Loma is now in the search for a new head basketball coach.

Ryan Looney has left the Sea Lions to take the head coaching job at Idaho State.

Looney spent three seasons on the Point, guiding the program to its first Division II National Championship Game. They also won their first regular season conference title and matched a program high for wins (31) in 2019. He finished his stay in San Diego with a 69-28 record.

"This past season was electric," Looney said in a release from the Point Loma Athletics Department. "I'm grateful to our staff, student-athletes, campus community and fans for allowing me to be a small part of that. It will forever be one of my greatest memories."

The move to Pocatello presents Looney with his first Division I coaching opportunity. It is also a return to the Northwest for the Spokane, Washington native. He previously served as head coach at Seattle Pacific, and his alma mater Eastern Oregon.

The Sea Lions are also likely to lose their best player. Daulton Hommes declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent, leaving himself the option to return to Point Loma. The Division II Player of the Year can also leave for a Division I program as a grad transfer.