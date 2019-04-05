Runaway Truck Runs Over Driver, Hits Gas Line in Spring Valley

A truck that rolled away without anyone inside Friday ran over the truck's driver and stuck a gas line in Spring Valley, officials said.

The accident left the driver with traumatic injuries and caused a gas leaked that forced about a dozen homes to evacuate, the San Miguel Fire Protection District (SMFD) said.

The driver was out of the truck when it began to roll down Valencia Avenue near Sweetwater Road for unknown reasons just before 8 a.m., SMFD Capt. Ronnie Blunt said.

The man attempted to jump back into the moving vehicle but he tripped and the truck ran him over, Blunt said.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the man to Scripps Mercy Hospital. His condition was not known but his injuries were described as "significant."

After running over the man, the truck continued to roll down Valencia until it crashed into a home, rupturing a gas line in the process, Blunt said.

A dozen homes on either side of the street were evacuated as San Diego Gas & Electric responded to shut off the line. Other residents on the block were told to shelter in place.

Blunt said his firefighters had a contingency plan in place in case the gas leak caught fire.

The scene was still active at about 10 a.m. and the SMFD asked residents to avoid Valencia Avenue between Central Avenue and Sweetwater Road.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.