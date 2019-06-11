The four-legged fiend got into the police locker room before he was taken into custody. (Published 51 minutes ago)

An unusual suspect was placed into the back of a San Diego Police Department patrol vehicle after breaking into a Rancho Peñesquitos police station Tuesday.

A dog made its way into SDPD’s Northeastern Substation on Salomon River Drive just north of state Route 56 overnight, according to witness Tait Anderson.

Anderson said he found a dog wandering the streets of Rancho Peñesquitos overnight and took the pup to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department located next door to the police station.

Before he could drive away though, the rambunctious dog escaped.

The runaway sprinted through an open gate to the police station and made its way inside the station, at one point darting into the police locker room, Anderson said.

Eventually, officers were able to wrangle the four-legged fiend, place the dog into the back of a patrol car and transport it to the San Diego Humane Society.

"Don’t you bark at me; you caused a big ruckus tonight," a police officer can be heard telling the dog who refused his right to remain silent as he sat in the back of the car.

NBC 7 has reached out to the humane society to determine if the dog has an owner or would be put up for adoption. This story will be updated with a response.