Ruben Ortiz Bridge Fall Crash San Diego Carmel Valley Escondido

Police confirmed the car invovled in the crash was involved in two pursuits with officers in the 24 hours leading up to the crash.

One of the people killed in a fall after a crash along a San Diego area highway overpass was identified Thursday as an Escondido teenager.

Ruben Ortiz, Jr., 18, died on Tuesday of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Ortiz was involved in a collision on State Route 56 near Carmel Valley Road and was witnessed to have jumped off the bridge.

A Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on SR-56 when the vehicle spun out an crashed into a bridge's railing at about 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda details prior instances of drives falling to their deaths from overpasses they apparently didn't realize were so high up.

The six people inside the car got out of the car, possibly to avoid getting hit by an oncoming vehicle, which was stalled in traffic lanes, CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said.

Four of the occupants, all teenagers, ran across the freeway and jumped over the bridge's edge, dropping about 80 feet to the ground below.

The fall left two female teeanagers with critical injuries.

CHP said the car's two other occupants may have walked away from the scene and officers were conducting searches for the individuals.

At the crash site, the Nissan was stalled in the number one lane of eastbound SR-56 over Gonzalez Creek. It had a crushed rear bumper but witnesses told police it was the only car involved in the crash. CHP suspects it was damaged during the spin out when the car crashed into the guardrail.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control in the first place.

Latest Details in Overpass Jump That Killed 2

Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a jump off a freeway overpass after a crash in Carmel Valley late Tuesday.

An Escondido Police Department Lieutenant confirmed that the Nissan involved in the crash was also involved in two high-speed pursuits earlier in the week.

The first was just before 11 p.m. Monday when police responded to reports of a collision on Broadway. Officers arrived and saw multiple people involved in the crash jump into the back of the black Altima before it drove away. Officers gave chase but quickly stopped the pursuit because the Altima was driving at dangerously high speeds.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:35 p.m. when officers spotted the same Altima on El Norte Parkway and Washington Avenue. The Altima, with multiple passengers inside, sped away from police and the chase was called off after about a minute.