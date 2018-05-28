Thousands of Roses Places on Fort Rosecrans Graves

What to Know The event began in 2015 with 1,000 roses and 20 participants.

In 2016, the event grew to 140 volunteers and 6,600 roses.

The cemetery is spread out over 77.5 acres

Hundreds of volunteers spent the morning placing red roses at the grave sites of military members lost in action.

Some Gold Star families were present for the fourth annual San Diego Memorial Day Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery.

Members of the community including some children helped to distribute 60,000 roses as part of the ceremony.





The program is organized by the San Diego Chapter of Truman National Security Project.

The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.

