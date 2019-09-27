It’s been 25 years since outspoken comedienne Roseanne Barr stepped up to the microphone at a San Diego Padres game and attempted to sing "The Star Spangled Banner." As many Americans will recall, the 1990 performance was off-pitch and shocking, to say the least. Barr – known for her brand of sometimes offensive humor, especially in the 1990s – shouted the lyrics to the national anthem and even spit on the pitcher’s mound. It became one of those iconic pop culture moments that you’ll never forget – no matter how hard you try – especially if you’re a San Diegan.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" isn't an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990 rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School's Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.

The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.