Child Missing for 12+ Hours Has Been Found

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    A child who hadn't been seen since an after-school program at his middle school was found safe about 14 hours later. 

    The 12-year-old child was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the after-school program at Roosevelt Middle School located on the northern edge of Balboa Park, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. 

    Police sent out an alert to the community asking for help in finding the missing boy. By 6 a.m., Thursday he had still not been located. 

    The child was then spotted at his middle school just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 14 hours after police reported him missing. It was unclear if he had been found before or as he was returning to school, but school officials confirmed he was on campus and safe. 

    His family told police the boy had never run away from home before and it was unusual for him to disappear. The family thought he may have been with friends during the time he was missing. 

    Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000. 

