All Northbound I-15 Lanes Clear Following Rollover Crash

Caltrans has opened all lanes of northbound Interstate 15 near Adams Avenue following a rollover crash.

A single car rolled over for unknown reasons in the first and second lanes of the freeway just south of I-8 at around 4:18 p.m.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert and closed three lanes of the freeway.

It is unknown at this time if the driver suffered any injuries.

No other information was available.

