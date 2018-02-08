All Northbound I-15 Lanes Clear Following Rollover Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

All Northbound I-15 Lanes Clear Following Rollover Crash

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:31 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018 | Updated at 7:25 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018

    Caltrans

    Caltrans has opened all lanes of northbound Interstate 15 near Adams Avenue following a rollover crash.

    A single car rolled over for unknown reasons in the first and second lanes of the freeway just south of I-8 at around 4:18 p.m.

    The CHP issued a Sig Alert and closed three lanes of the freeway.

    It is unknown at this time if the driver suffered any injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

