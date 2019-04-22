Rollover Crash Breaks Hydrant, Causes Geyser in College Area

A rollover crash knocked over a hydrant in the College Area, sending a stream of water dozens of feet into the air. (Published 59 minutes ago)

A stream of water was sent dozens of feet into the air early Monday after a car rolled over and crashed into a hydrant in the College Area.

Video shared to social media by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department showed the geyser on Montezuma Road near Collwood Boulevard at about 5:20 a.m.

The driver of the car refused to be transported to the hospital. The severity of the person's injuries was not disclosed.

In the video, a firefighter can be seen in the middle of the street, and amid the hydrant's downpour, working to shut off the flow of water.

Fire crews notified the San Diego water department to repair the broken hydrant, SDFD said.

No other information was available.

