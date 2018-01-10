Rock Slide Halts Traffic on Granite Hills Roadway - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Rock Slide Halts Traffic on Granite Hills Roadway

By Christina Bravo

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rock Slide Halts Traffic on Granite Hills Roadway

    A rock slide on a winding roadway in Granite Hills halted traffic Wednesday night.

    Rocks and boulders slid from a mountainside along La Crest Road, near Greenfield Drive before 4:50 p.m., landing in lanes and halting traffic as crews were called to clean up debris, according to California Highway Patrol.

    A Sig Alert for La Cresta Road was issued just after 5 p.m. for traffic in both directions. Lanes were expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

    County road crews were called to clear large boulders and rocks from the roadway. Lanes would remain closed until about 6 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices