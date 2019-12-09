Road Rage Incident Leaves Man With 1-Inch Gash to Head

A man was struck in the head with a hammer in a road rage argument in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood of San Diego on Sunday, according to police.

The suspect in a silver 2002 Toyota Forerunner cut off a driver at W. Point Loma and Famosa boulevards just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, which prompted both drivers to pull over and begin arguing, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect pulled out a hammer, at which point, a passenger got out of the vehicle to confront the armed suspect. The man struck the passenger with the hammer, which left him with a one-inch gash in the head, SDPD said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second vehicle pulled out a crowbar. He struck the silver truck's windshield as he drove away from the scene, police said.

The suspect, described as a heavy-set man in his 50s, has not yet been located. He was wearing a flannel shirt and tan shorts at the time of the incident, SDPD said.

The driver and passenger were not facing charges as of Monday morning, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

