Driver Charged With Murder in Fatal Crash on I-15 in Temecula - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Charged With Murder in Fatal Crash on I-15 in Temecula

The crash involving at least five car sent another pickup flying off the 15 Freeway and into a building in Temecula

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Driver's Camera Captures Fatal 15 Freeway DUI Crash and Aftermath

    Video from a driver's rear-view and dashboard cameras capture moment a pickup passes at an alarming speed before crashing into a car on the 15 Freeway. In the aftermath, the DUI suspect can be seen stumbling away from the crash and into a grassy median. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

    The driver of pickup that was caught on camera in a high-speed chain-reaction crash that killed a woman on a Riverside County freeway was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

    Javier Calder, 25, also faces counts of driving under the influence of a drug. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Caldera, of Auburn, Washington, was behind the wheel of a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup that was caught on camera as it rocketed along the 15 Freeway Tuesday morning in Temecula. In video from another driver's rear-view camera, the pickup can be seen on the shoulder of the road before it passes and slams into the back of a Nissan Altima.

    The driver, 44-year-old Janet Genao, of Murrieta, died at the scene.

    The chain-reaction crash sent a Chevy S-10 in a nearby city government parking structure. At least five vehicles were involved in the collision.

    Based on witness statements, the pickup was traveling at about 100 mph.

    Video from after the devastating crash shows Caldera stumbling across a freeway median before collapsing in the grass.

