Woman Who Suffered Brain Injury in Scooter Crash Returns Home

A woman is making a miraculous recovery after doctors in the ICU said she would likely not survive her electric scooter accident nearly three months ago.

Karen Riggott, 50, of Chula Vista fell off an electric scooter on Aug. 3 and hit her head, suffering a brain injury and two brain hemorrhages that left her unconscious for weeks. Riggott was in the hospital for 69 days including 30 days in rehab.

“I’m doing better every day. I still go through a little pain through my head and my body. But in time it will go away,” Riggott told NBC 7.

She said she was nervous to leave the safety of the hospital where she could rely on the support of an entire medical staff and didn’t even recall being in the hospital until she was in rehab.

“I don't remember anything,” she said. “I had fractures [at the front] and the back of my head.”

Her husband, Dean Riggott, can recall Karen’s time in the hospital better than she can. He said watching his wife walk on her own through their home was a moment he thought he'd lost forever.

“When we got to the point where they were saying she’s going to make it home, I kept telling the people in the ICU that you just wake her up and we’ll do the rest, she’ll do it. She’s a force of nature,” Dean Riggott told NBC 7.

He said he never doubted Karen's strength, but doctors told him soon after the crash that he needed to start preparing for end of life arrangements.

“There was a high likelihood they felt that she wasn't going to survive this blow that she took to the head,” he added.

Woman Recovering in ICU After Electric Scooter Crash

A mother is battling for her life after falling off an electric scooter. This and two other incidents are raising concerns over the dangers of the motorized devices. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the story. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

Dean and Karen have a mixed family from previous relationships, including their 10-year-old son who helps his mom maneuver her new life.

“I felt that God put me here and I've got a lot more things to do in my life,” Karen added. “It's truly God's healing hand, the power of love and prayers from across the planet.”

Dean and Karen want to stop scooters from rolling out across the county. Chula Vista launched a scooter pilot program with Lime the same weekend Karen came home from rehab.

“I would never in a million years want anybody to feel what our family has felt when we watched her lay there. It is completely unavoidable,” he said.

The Riggotts are involved in their Chula Vista community who brought them a poster that said “Life is boring without you” and filled it with messages of love and support.

The owner of El Primo Hotel, Karen Riggott is also known as Karen Roque in her business dealings.

City leaders remind users the scooters should not be used on the sidewalks, and recommend people wear helmets.

