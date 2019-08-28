Taking the San Diego trolley, bus, or train will cost passengers a little more beginning September 1. That’s when the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will increase fares on some plans and eliminate others.

A news release issued by MTS and NCTD said, “The fare changes are designed to increase fare revenue and close a structural budget deficit.”

MTS and NCTD said the cost of operating San Diego's public transit systems has increased by more than 25% over the last ten years. The release added this is the first time they have increased fares in a decade.

The most notable change comes with the increased Adult Day Pass from $5 to $6.

Another change is that all single one-way passes on the MTS bus, Trolley, Rapid, Sprinter, and Breeze will be a flat $2.50. Some of those are currently as low as $1.75.

Seniors, disabled, and Medicare passengers will see their monthly passes jump from $18 to $23. However, MTS and NCTD are making a $3 day pass available for those riders and youth riders.

With the policies, those born after September 1, 1959 will no longer be eligible for the senior discounts. They will have to wait until they’re 65 under the new minimum age requirement.

MTS and NCTD said they will decrease the discounted pass price for Youth riders from $36 to $23. It will decrease to $32 for Youth using the Rapid Express.

The transit systems are also getting rid of two, three, four, and 14-day passes and eliminating free Trolley transfers completely.

Coaster, the commuter rail service, will further increase depending on the length of the trip.

You can see a complete list of fares for both transit systems by visiting the MTS or NCTD websites.