Rideshare Drivers Planning Day-Long Strike for Better Pay, Benefits

Getting to work or happy hour Wednesday could prove a bit more difficult if you plan on using one of those popular ride-hailing companies.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. to midnight Thursday, some Uber and Lyft drivers in San Diego are planning a 24-hour strike and several protests nationwide.

They’re hoping to drive home the message they need better pay and benefits.

John W. says during his two years of driving, his per-mile fee has been slashed by at least $.70.

It seems like nothing at first though, but John says the per-mile drop has led his take-home pay falling by $700 per month.

“I’m paying half of my bills for this month and it’s the shell game,” said John.

Michelle tells a similar story, adding she’s using the grace period to pay her car note because of car registration costs. “I just had to pay my registration for $276. My car payment is $389. I had to get this sticker first."

Uber issued a statement saying drivers are at the heart of their service. Adding they’re trying to improve the driver experience, "...whether it's more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protection or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers and families.”

Lyft noted drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, adding they can earn over $20 an hour.

“We bring the money in okay,” said John. “You can’t bite the hand that feeds you. They’re biting the hand that feeds you.”

There is no word on how many San Diego drivers are expected to shut off their apps and take part in the strike. The local protest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lindbergh Field’s Terminal 1.

The protest and strike will coincide with similar events in at least eight other cities from Los Angeles to New York to London.