Riders Say Lyft Driver Shot Pellet Gun at Their Home After Bumpy Ride

A San Diego couple claims an angry Lyft driver vandalized their home and are now frustrated the rideshare company isn’t doing enough to make sure it won’t happen again.

A Chula Vista couple has closely studied security video captured from outside their home. They say it shows their Lyft driver in a dark colored car drive up and shoot at their window with a pellet gun during the Memorial Day weekend.

They weren't inside that car, though. Instead they had been dropped off on the side of the road miles away.

The couple had been out in Hillcrest and called a Lyft to get home responsibly. The woman’s husband was intoxicated, which she said appeared to bother the driver who began driving erratically.

"My husband wasn't belligerent or talking at him. He was just taking a nap," said the woman. She and her husband did not want to be identified.

She says the Lyft driver refused to slow down or pull over, and her husband got sick and vomited in his own lap.

“(He) says, ‘Did you just puke in my car?’ And then immediately just starts driving like a crazy person,” said the woman.

“I need you to pull over. You need to let us out of this car or I’m going to have to call 911,” she demanded.

The driver finally stopped and let them out near a highway and they walked to a place with better reception to call another Lyft driver. But then, the couple said their Lyft receipt showed the driver on his way to their Chula Vista home.

When they got there, they found a pellet-sized hole in their living room window. The couple says their security cameras caught a driver in a vehicle that matched their first driver’s car pull up to their home, raise a pellet gun, and fire. They've felt unsafe ever since.

"I feel like it's a duty to figure out who this person is and make sure that he can’t continue to drive people around with loaded weapons," said the woman.

According to a spokesperson, Lyft deactivated the driver after the incident, but the couple still fears for their safety and wants the driver’s identity so they can press charges. Lyft does not provide information about its drivers and users without a subpoena.

A Lyft spokesperson called the alleged incident deeply disturbing and unacceptable behavior and said the company is working with law enforcement.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the security video isn’t clear enough for them to see a crime being committed, therefore, they are treating this as a vandalism case.

The Lyft app will be rolling out an emergency assistance button for riders in the next few weeks. A driver’s license plate appears while the drive is active.