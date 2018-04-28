Ride to Remember Honors Fallen Police Officers

The 4th annual ride, sponsored by the San Diego Police Officers Association, supports the Widows and Orphans Fund. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from Kearny Mesa.

The 4th Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Poker Run left the San Diego Police Officers' Association in Kearny Mesa Saturday morning to honor officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Nationwide, more than 100 officers died while serving their community last year.

This is retired police officer James Filley’s third year. “It brings us all together to support and fund the Widows and Orphans Fund for the San Diego Police Officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and others as well,” he said.

He described the route for the Poker Run. “We go from here to La Mesa PD to the Border Patrol to Chula Vista PD to all the local police departments that support this ride that we do every year.”

After the ride, a remembrance ceremony will be held at the San Diego Police Officers’ Association, featuring the San Diego Police Department Honor Guard and the San Diego Law Enforcement Emerald Society Pipes & Drums.

The public is invited to attend. The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.