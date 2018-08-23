Reward Offered for Tips in Oceanside Man’s Killing

A reward is being offered for information that leads police to the person suspected of killing a 77-year-old man in Oceanside.

A homicide investigation last Tuesday after a woman returned from work at a local nursing home to find her husband, 77-year-old John Roth, dead inside their home.

Roth had suffered trauma to his upper body inside the home on North Tremont Street, Oceanside police said. He was last seen alive by his wife at 1 p.m. the day before.

Oceanside Police Detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit are currently investigating the incident, officials said.

Jewelry, a brown wooden jewelry box, a black Asus computer and an LG cell phone were taken from the home. There was no forced entry, police said.

Roth's wife told police she thought it strange that the garage door was open when she got home.

Friends of the victim gathered last Tuesday evening at Surfside Tap Room where the victim was known.

A seat at the bar was occupied by a cold drink, a couple of pictures of Roth and friends, and a card for bar guests to sign.

Those that knew Roth described him as a blunt and funny man. They said he went on to have a successful business career after serving in the military.

Anyone with information may call Detective Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.