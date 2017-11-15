Rescued Hurricane Harvey Cat Gives Birth to Kittens

The new mother, Cassidy, and her kittens: Canyon, Cisco, Cici and Conroe. The little ones were born on Oct. 18.

A cat transferred to San Diego in September from a shelter in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey is now a mother, giving birth to four sweet kittens.

Cassidy, a 1.5-year-old domestic short-hair was one of 64 orphan animals that arrived in San Diego after the devastating hurricane in Texas by way of transport teams from SeaWorld and Southwest Airlines.

Cassidy had been dropped out of a car in a parking lot hours before Harvey hit. A foster owner found the abandoned cat and rescued her, taking her to a shelter.

During her transport to Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego, Cassidy developed a relationship with another cat, a friendly male named Butch.

Shelter Pets from Hurricane Harvey Arrive in SD

NBC 7's Elena Gomez shares how San Diego animal shelters are helping the animals that were shipped out of Texas due to Hurricane Harvey. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

When she got to San Diego, Cassidy was housed by a foster family. During a health check on the second week of September, veterinarians at Helen Woodward learned the cat was pregnant.

Cassidy's kittens -- Canyon, Cici, Cisco and Conroe -- were born on Oct. 18, adding to the litter of Harvey rescues in San Diego.

For now, Cassidy's foster mom is taking care of the kittens. Helen Woodward Animal Center said the so-called "Harvey Kittens" will be available for adoption by mid-December. After that, Cassidy will be looking for her forever home.

For information on the mother and her kittens, visit the Helen Woodward website.