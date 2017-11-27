Man Slipped and Injured Leg in Mission Valley Canyon - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Slipped and Injured Leg in Mission Valley Canyon

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive
    NBC 7
    An AMR paramedic truck gathered by the rescue scene.

    Crews rescued a man who slipped in a canyon in Mission Valley while walking his dog Monday.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that a rescue operation was underway in the canyon just south of Mission City Parkway and Camino Del Rio. Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a distress call.

    SDFD officials requested a helicopter, but it could not be deployed to the scene due to rainy weather conditions.

    The man suffered a minor leg injury after slipping on the moist trail. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

    No further information on the man's condition was currently available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices