Man Slipped and Injured Leg in Mission Valley Canyon

An AMR paramedic truck gathered by the rescue scene.

Crews rescued a man who slipped in a canyon in Mission Valley while walking his dog Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that a rescue operation was underway in the canyon just south of Mission City Parkway and Camino Del Rio. Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a distress call.

SDFD officials requested a helicopter, but it could not be deployed to the scene due to rainy weather conditions.

The man suffered a minor leg injury after slipping on the moist trail. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

No further information on the man's condition was currently available.