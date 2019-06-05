Reports of Gunfire Prompt Lockdown at Kearny Senior High - NBC 7 San Diego
Reports of Gunfire Prompt Lockdown at Kearny Senior High

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Kearny Senior High School is on lockdown while police investigate reports of gunfire near the campus.

    SDPD received the reports at around 2:30 p.m.

    SDPD said no evidence had been found as of 3 p.m. School district police were searching the campus while SDPD officers were searching the surrounding area.

    A school district police official said officers searched every classroom on campus and didn't find any evidence or suspects in hiding.

    Parents were instructed to meet their children on the north side of the school's gym for pickup.

    Kearny High is located at 1945 Komet Way off Mesa College Drive and Linda Vista Road.

    No other information was available.

