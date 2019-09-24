NBC 7 Reporter Flies High with Blue Angels Before MCAS Miramar Air Show

From the nerves to the excitement to pure horror and joy, reporter Melissa Adan experienced it all aboard a U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet ahead of their 2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show.

While Adan managed to smile through most of the ride in the F/A-18 Hornet, don’t let her smile fool you. She said she was nauseous before and after the flight and definitely felt the dizziness.

Despite the fear and a headache, she said an adrenaline rush kept her motivated especially when they tried different stunts.

Pilot Lt. Cary Rickoff, also known as Number Seven, flew the plane as fast as 700mph at one point and managed to pull 7.2 g-forces.

2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show Honoring First Responders

NBC 7's Monica Dean welcomes MCAS Miramar Commanding Officer Colonel Charles Dockery to the studio to talk about the always exciting annual airshow. (Published Friday, Sept. 6, 2019)

Adan said her favorite part was soaring over the Pacific Ocean.

Adan was also joined by Dave Watkins, a class principal at Helix Charter High School, for the trip of a lifetime.

MCAS Miramar Air Show is back this weekend for its 64th year of captivating audiences and craning necks with military and civilian aerobatic displays.

The weekend air show runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 and features aerial performances from national and international groups including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.K Royal Air Force Red Arrows Team.

General admission is free, with "bring your own" seating possible on both ends of the flight line.

Adan said watching the video of herself flying and spinning in the air still freaks her out even 24 hours after taking flight.

Find the full schedule here.