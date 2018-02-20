Shots Fired in Theft of Car: La Mesa Police

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from the neighborhood near Baldrich Street and Mary Fellows Avenue where there was a report of shots fired before sunrise.

La Mesa police said at least one shot was fired in an early morning car theft.



Officers received reports of shots fired near Baldrich Street and Mary Fellows Avenue just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and soon after, multiple homeowners reported car break-ins.

La Mesa police confirm that shots were fired when a homeowner confronted two men inside his white, 2001 Toyota Tacoma.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects pointed an object at the truck's owner which the victim believed to be a handgun, police said.

The victim backed away and heard what he described as a gunshot.

Neighbor Ray Hart also heard a gunshot outside of his home and soon realized he had been robbed.

"I noticed my garage door was open and the side tool box on my truck," he said, adding that the thieves stole approximately $600 worth of his tools.

"I'm upset. I don't like this. This is my neighborhood," he said.

Hart said he's going to invest in some security cameras so he can keep an eye on his property.

La Mesa police said the truck was last seen traveling northbound on Kiowa Street.

Anyone with information can call La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.

The location is just east of Lake Murray Boulevard and north of Interstate 8.

Ed. Note: An earlier version of this article quoted the La Mesa Police Department as saying a homeowner fired a weapon in this incident. We have corrected the article and regret the error.