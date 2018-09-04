Report of Shots Fired Aboard Boat at Pier 32 Marina in National City - NBC 7 San Diego
Report of Shots Fired Aboard Boat at Pier 32 Marina in National City

By Christina Bravo

Published 21 minutes ago

    Officers were called to the Pier 32 Marina in National City early Tuesday for a report of a shooting aboard a docked boat. 

    A witness who lives on his marina-docked boat told NBC 7 he was awakened to gunshots and his neighbor's screams at about 4 a.m.

    National City police had guns drawn as they arrived at the scene to investigate the reports. 

    Medics were standing by but it was not clear if anyone was injured. 

    Pier 32 Marina is adjacent to the Sweetwater Channel, which funnels into San Diego Bay.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

