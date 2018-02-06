NBC 7 follower Jeff Webb captured the final moments before a plane crashed near Gillespie Field in Santee on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

In Santee, a plane crashed near Prospect and Cuyamaca just before 7 a.m. according to Heartland Fire and Rescue officials.

Two people died in the crash and two dogs survived Chief Richard Smith with the Santee Fire Department said.

The location of the crash is south of State Route 52, less than a mile northwest of Gillespie Field.



A high school student driving nearby said she noticed a plane coming in the wrong way "looked weird."



“It looked like it was coming right at us,” Alexis Hill said. “It looked like it was going to come down on us so we pulled over.”

She and her brother Zachary Hill didn’t hesitate to try and help those on the plane.

“It was really frightening,” Zachary said. “The whole front of the plane is destroyed. It’s really frightening.”

Alexis said she turned off the car and ran to help.

“You don’t want to walk away from something like that or just stand there,” she explained.

“If anyone ever needs help and you’re the only one there, you don’t want to walk away from something like that,” Alexis said.

The plane had just taken off from Gillespie Field and was heading west when it turned around, lost power and landed in a nearby construction yard, Smith said.

No one on the ground was injured.

Witnesses said people on the ground reported hearing the plane's engine throttle before the crash, Smith said.

The chief said crews were working to contain a fuel spill in the dirt near the wreckage.



2 Died in Santee Plane Crash

