Report of Shots Fired in Escondido
Report of Shots Fired in Escondido

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Escondido police were called to a section of North Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired. 

    Officers rushed to a motel located on N. Broadway near Mission Avenue, across from the Kaiser Permanente Hospital.

    The Hacienda Motel is a two-story building located next door to the Arco station. 

    No other information was available.

    Traffic is being rerouted at E. Mission Avenue and Washington Avenue, according to video from SkyRanger 7.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

