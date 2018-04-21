Rep. Susan Davis Convenes Panel of N. Korea Experts at SDSU

As President Trump plans a potential meeting with North Korean leader King Jong Un in the coming months, San Diego Congresswoman Susan Davis held a panel discussion at San Diego State University to outline the threat posed by the insular nation.

Davis said she surveyed her constituents and 93 percent have expressed concern about North Korea, and 61 percent are ‘very’ concerned. Many of those constituents were at the panel to clarify their fears, including if a ballistic missile can hit the United States.

“It’s just an area which I think that there’s a lack of information so I wanted to be more educated about it so that I can read the news and not just be worried,” said attendee Nicole Ventrone.

The panel of experts put together by the congresswoman, weighed in on questions like ‘can North Korea nuke San Diego?’

The experts included a former ambassador to Afghanistan and several international studies professors.

The panel was held just hours Kim Jong Un announced he is suspending nuclear and long-range missile tests ahead of talks between South Korea and the U.S.

In March, South Korean officials announced that President Moon Jae-In had agreed to meet with Kim and pegged the meeting for May, but officials say it could happen in June.

Attendee Paula Tanner said the lecture was enlightening.

“He said that they don’t have the science to develop the trajectories to hit us,” she told NBC 7.

Many at the panel hope the potential meeting between presidents will be a step in the right direction, including Ventrone who said she’s ‘cautiously optimistic.’