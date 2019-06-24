A Vista tenant said his landlord stormed into his room on Sunday and fired shots at him while another man him attacked him with an ax, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The homeowner, identified as 49-year-old Robert Lennon Lucas, and 24-year-old Weston Hansen were taken into custody on an attempted murder and an assault with a deadly weapon charge respectively, SDSO Sgt. A.W. Moses said.

The victim said he rents a room from Lucas' home on Lemon Avenue off S. Santa Fe Avenue and Townsite Drive.

Before 6 p.m. Sunday, Lucas kicked down the door to the renter's room and pointed a handgun at him before firing two rounds. Meanwhile, Hansen swung an ax at him. The tenant was not struck by gunfire and was able to defend himself against the ax swings with a stick, Moses said.

The victim called the sheriff's department but by the time they arrived to the home, both suspects had taken off.

But the suspects returned and the renter called 911 again. This time, both Lucas and Hansen were inside the home when deputies arrived.

Moses said that the deputies heard gunfire and saw the two men run out of the house. They were immediately taken into custody.

Deputies found a semi-automatic handgun in Lucas' pocket and an ax on Hansen, Moses said.

Both men were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The tenant was not injured.

No other information was available.

