Renderings of Planned Bayfront Parks Wow Chula Vista

NBC 7's Joe Little has more on when we can expect the new bayfront in Chula Vista. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Unified Port of San Diego on Friday released renderings of two new parks included in Chula Vista’s ambitious Bayfront project.

The Port sent NBC 7 several new renderings of what the future Harbor Park and Sweetwater Park could look like once development is finally completed. There is one more public workshop to allow the community to weigh in on the designs scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch.

The Port said the two taxpayer-funded parks are additions to the existing Bayside Park, which wraps around the future site of a proposed Gaylord Pacific resort hotel and convention center. The billion-dollar hotel is expected to be the centerpiece of a massive overhaul of Chula Vista’s 550-acre Bayfront Master Plan. The entire development is proposed to add hundreds of condominiums and homes, shopping, and dining.

Critics of the Bayfront construction have maintained the need for open space and parks. The Port contends these two parks expand upon the current park space. In fact, a Port spokeswoman said the future Harbor Park will double to the size of the current Bayside Park.

The spokeswoman said the proposed Harbor Park would include an enlarged and developed beach, a boat launch, a café, waterside terraces, a pier at the end of H Street, and an interactive fountain.

The proposed Sweetwater Park would reflect a lot of the native species in the region with meadows and specialty gardens, mounded grasslands, a playground, and picnic areas, the spokeswoman said.

Progress has been made on a new recreational vehicle resort, and construction is currently underway on the northern side of the Bayfront property. It’s expected to be completed in 2020.

The Port anticipates the Gaylord Pacific and Sweetwater Park will be complete by 2023, a spokeswoman said. The first phase of the new Harbor Park would also be completed by 2023. Future phases would be completed afterwards.