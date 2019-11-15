Renderings Give 1st Look at 2 New Chula Vista Bayfront Parks

A new beachfront, redeveloped boat launches, a cafe, waterfront terraces.



It's all included in new renderings of two new parks on Chula Vista’s ambitious Bayfront redevelopment project.



The artist renderings, released early to NBC 7 by the Unified Port of San Diego, show what the largest real estate development on the West Coast will look like.



The Port said the planned Harbor Park and Sweetwater Park are additions to the existing Bayfront Park, which wraps around the future site of a proposed Gaylord Pacific resort hotel and convention center. The billion-dollar hotel is expected to be the centerpiece of a massive overhaul of Chula Vista’s 550-acre bayfront.



Take a look at the renderings below.