Kevin Towers, the former general manager of the San Diego Padres, died Tuesday after battling a rare form of thyroid cancer.

Towers, who was with the Padres for 14 seasons, once held the longest tenure of any general manager in the big leagues.

After being fired in 2009 as part of a front office house cleaning by new owner Jeff Moorad, Towers went on to work for the front office of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2014.

Despite his departure from San Diego, Towers once said, "I'm a Padre at heart."

Here’s a look back at Towers’ career with the Padres, through the years.