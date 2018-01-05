Coronado Surfing Coach, Father of 6 Dies Surfing in Point Loma

On Jan. 5, 2018, Coronado surfing coach Stan Searfus experienced trouble in the water during a surfing session with a friend near Sunset Cliffs and Point Loma. When his boat returned without Searfus, his friend called lifeguards, who launched a search for the surfer. Searfus was found a short time later, unconscious in the water. Despite efforts to save his life, he died on a dock a short time later. Searfus was well known in the Coronado and surfing communities, as he had devoted much of his life to teaching children how to surf. He leaves behind six children and a wife.

