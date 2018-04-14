Remains of Marine Killed in Training Crash to Arrive in San Diego

The remains of an MCAS Miramar-based Marine killed in a helicopter crash while training near El Centro last week is set to arrive in San Diego Saturday afternoon.

Gunnery Sgt. Derik R. Holley was killed on April 3 along with three other Marines: Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 1st Lt. Samuel D. Phillips and Capt. Samuel A. Schultz.

Sgt. Holley, 33, and the other men were aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion when it went down for unknown reasons. The Marines were training to land in unimproved terrain, according to Marine officials.

After Sgt. Holley’s body arrives at Lindbergh Field, a procession will leave arrive 5:15 p.m. to Greenwood Mortuary.

A memorial service for Sgt. Holley is scheduled for Tuesday at MCAS Miramar.