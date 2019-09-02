NBC 7's Lauren Coronado reports on local San Diego teams headed out to the East Coast for Hurricane Dorian.

Local San Diego disaster organizations armed with people, power and supplies are on their way to states in Hurricane Dorian’s path. The groups include the regional American Red Cross, San Diego's Urban Search and Rescue, and a local team of physicians and healthcare professionals.

“I haven’t seen a storm quite this big,” said Sean Mahoney, CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Mahoney and his 16 staff and volunteers prepared to depart from San Diego Airport Monday for Hurricane Dorian.

“The Red Cross are sending 99 semitrucks full of sheltering supplies with cots and blankets, 110 emergency response vehicles, 1,600 people and we’re prepared to have shelters for as many as 60,000,” Mahoney told NBC 7.

A satellite image of Dorian on Sept. 2, 2019.

Photo credit: NOAA

Mahoney's staff and volunteers will be sent to different stations across the area to help deliver aid and communicate with officials.

Mahoney added, “When we deploy we never know how long it’s going to take.”

Doctors, half a dozen nurses and paramedics, a pharmacy team and more are also waiting to deploy.

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke to Jack Jacoby with the Disaster Medical Assistance Team from San Diego. The team comprises of volunteer healthcare professionals from across San Diego, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and a pharmacy team.

Jacoby said they treat common injuries and problems such as carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, chain saw injuries and those with chronic illnesses.

Another local team, Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8, is gearing up to fly out should officials call on West Coast teams. CA-TF8, organized by San Diego Fire-Rescue, specializes in search-and-rescue, emergency medical care to trapped victims, and evaluating and stabilizing damaged structures.

"If we do get the request, we can send anywhere from 16 to 70 members right away," said SDFD Battalion Chief David Gerboth. "One of the things that we definitely come with is compassion for the people."

